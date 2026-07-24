Wedding season has seen destination weddings, underwater weddings and even skydiving weddings. But Amroha may just have delivered a plot twist no one saw coming.

In a story that sounds more like a social media script than real life, three reel-making sisters reportedly married the same man, their cameraman, Vikas alias Vivek. If true, it’s safe to say he has gone from “behind the camera” to firmly being the centre of attention.

For months, Vivek reportedly played the role of the sisters’ husband in their online videos. As it turns out, life may have decided to imitate content. What started with camera angles, retakes and trending audio apparently ended with wedding vows, sindoor and a ceremony at the Chamunda Temple in Hasanpur.

Watch the viral video here

यहां भी युवा क्रांति रच रहे है! अमरोहा में तीन सगी बहने सरोज ,संतोष और सावित्री कंटेंट क्रिएटर है। रीलबाजी का वीडियो बनाने के लिए छः महीने पहले उन्होंने विक्कू को कैमरामैन रख्खा था। अब तीनो बहनों ने एक साथ इस कैमरामैन से मंदिर में शादी कर लिया! सोशल मीडिया पर तीनों बहनों के… pic.twitter.com/bh2Ih2a285 — Suresh Singh (@sureshsinghj) July 23, 2026

The internet, unsurprisingly, has had a field day. Some users joked that the cameraman deserves an award for “ultimate multitasking,” while others wondered whether he now needs a content calendar more than a family calendar. After all, remembering one anniversary is difficult enough—three is an entirely different production schedule.

The sisters, aged between 18 and 21, already enjoy a healthy social media following. Their reported wedding has only added fuel to the viral fire, with memes, reactions and debates flooding timelines faster than anyone could say “reel.”

Not everyone is amused, however. The reported marriage has sparked criticism from some Hindu organisations, which have described it as being against social norms and voiced their opposition.

Whether viewed as an extraordinary love story, a social media sensation or simply another reminder that reality can outdo fiction, one thing is certain: this unusual wedding has everyone talking. And somewhere in Amroha, a cameraman has unintentionally become the most discussed leading man on the internet.