Chhindwara: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath Wednesday said that the state’s people will give a befitting reply to former party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia who had switched sides to the BJP.

“I do not wish to say anything on Scindia’s actions. People will give him a befitting reply. The people of Madhya Pradesh are honest and simple. They do not compromise on good values and principles,” the Congress leader, who represents Chhindwara segment in the state Assembly, told the media here.

Kamal Nath’s son Nakul Kamal Nath is the Congress MP from Chhindwara constituency. Both leaders have come to Chhindwara after a gap of around two months since they were stuck in Delhi due to the nationwide lockdown.

As for the charges levelled against him by former Congress leaders who had moved over to the BJP, Kamal Nath maintained that such leaders were bound to speak lies and find excuses.

“People of the state know the truth why these leaders left the Congress and joined the BJP. Even these leaders know the truth,” the senior Congress leader said.

As for the reports on the expansion of the state Cabinet by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, he said: With great difficulty, he has managed to expand his Cabinet to five. For the last 15 days, I have been hearing about the expansion. Let’s see when it happens.”

As for Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel’s allegation about a wheat scam during the earlier Congress rule, Kamal Nath said he welcomed the inquiry into the matter.

“Those who are themselves involved in scams view others too in the same light,” he quipped.

As for the bypolls to be held in 24 Assembly segments, the Congress leader said that the opposition party will win 20 to 22 seats.

