People with these 5 zodiac signs are among the richest in India. You will be surprised to know that according to India’s Rich List, 50 percent of the richest people in India have Cancer, Virgo, Aries, Scorpio and Capricorn as their sun signs.

Adani Group’s Gautam Adani, Shapoorji Pallonji’s Shapoor Pallonji Mistry, RIL’s Mukesh Ambani, Lulu group’s Yusuff Ali MA and Godrej’s Smita V Crishna belong to these 5 zodiac signs.

Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries whose birthday is on April 19, is Aries. He is the richest Indian. However, Cancer ranks number one with 10.5 percent contributions to the list. Gautam Adani, founder and chairman of Adani Group crore, is a Cancerian.

Star signs Virgo and Aries come second and third with 9.7 percent and 9.3 percent, respectively, rich people having this sign. People who born between August 23 and September 22 are Virgo, while the birth date between March 20 and April 20 are Aries. The zodiac sign of Shapoor Pallonji Mistry is Virgo. He is the chairman and managing director of Shapoorji Pallonji & Company Limited.

Zodiac sign of Abu Dhabi-based Lulu Group’s Yusuff Ali MA is Scorpio, while Godrej’s Smita V Crishna is Capricorn. Yusuff Ali MA’s wealth is Rs. 39,200 crore, while Crishna’s wealth is Rs. 44,600. In the list, 9.2 percent people are Scorpio and 9 percent are Capricorn. People with other signs like Leo, Libra, Pisces, Gemini, Taurus, Aquarius, and Sagittarius are also there in the list. Azim Premji is Leo.