Millions of people around the world are struggling with physical problems due to several factors including pollution, disease, etc.

However, a community residing in a valley in Pakistan is far from all these problems. Hunza people of Hunza Valley in Pakistan are physically strong and seldom fall ill.

The most surprising thing is that the average lifespan of the people here is considered to be around 100 and sometimes crosses 120 years.

According to a report, women in this community can become pregnant even at the ages of 60 to 90 without any discomfort. Not only this, the women of this particular community are said to be the ‘most beautiful in the world’.

Hunza Valley is situated in a remote, pristine area of northern Pakistan, where locals grow their own food and utilize fresh glacier water for drinking and bathing. Cut-off from any nearby cities or commercial hubs, the Hunza do not consume any processed foods and eat a diet rich in vegetables, milk, grains and fruit, especially apricots. It is said that these people consume meat very rarely. Meat is made here only on special occasions.

These people get up at five in the morning. People here rarely use bicycles or vehicles but instead choose to walk.

It is said that the people of this community are more educated than the people of other communities in Pakistan. Their number in the Hunza Valley is more than 85 thousand. This community adheres to Islam.

The Hunza Valley is one of the famous tourist destinations of Pakistan. People from all over the world come here to see the beauty of the mountains.