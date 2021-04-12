Bardhaman / Kalyani (West Bengal): Prime Minister Narendra Modi drew a cricket analogy Monday while addressing election rallies in West Bengal. He said the people of Bengal have hit many fours and sixes in the first four phases of the Assembly polls. Narendra Modi said that the BJP has already completed its century. He asserted that the TMC is on course to being wiped out.

Modi is on a whirlwind election tour of West Bengal. He came down hard on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Modi accused her of instigating people against central forces on election duty in the state.

The prime Minister also launched a blistering attack on Banerjee. He said she did not care to express regret after a ‘leader very close to her’ called Scheduled Castes ‘beggars’.

“People of Bengal hit so many fours and sixes that BJP has already completed a century (of seats) in the first four phases of Assembly polls. They have wiped out the TMC in half the match (aadha mein poora saaf). People of Bengal have clean bowled Didi (Banerjee) in Nandigram. They have asked her entire team to leave the field,” Modi told an election rally in Bardhaman.

The prime minister also mocked the TMC supremo’s ‘Ma, Mati, Manush’ slogan. Modi said, “Tormenting ‘Ma’, looting ‘Mati’ (motherland) and bloodshed of ‘Manush’ (people) is its reality.”

Modi alleged that Banerjee incited people against central forces. He also referred to the killing of four in the firing by CISF personnel in Cooch Behar, April 10.

“In the last 10 years Mamata Banerjee conspired to deny the scheduled castes, the poor and the deprived sections their rights through ‘chappa vote’ (rigging). What happened in Cooch Behar was the consequence of this conspiracy. Victory and defeat are part of democracy but you will not be allowed to snatch away people’s right to vote,” Modi said in another rally.

In both the rallies, Modi castigated Banerjee over a TMC leader and candidate’s comments against the Scheduled Castes. The candidate had equated them with beggars.

“Didi calls herself a Royal Bengal Tiger. You tell me is it possible for someone to say such things without her permission? Such comments hurt the soul of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. Such a seriously objectionable comment has been made but Didi hasn’t condemned it or apologised for it. You have committed the biggest mistake, the biggest sin by insulting Dalits, Didi,” thundered.

Addressing a rally in Matua dominated Kalyani town, Modi said Didi didn’t like his visit to Orakandi in Bangladesh. The founder of the Matua sect and social reformer Harichand Thakur was born in Orakandi.

“Didi did not like my going to Orakandi in Bangladesh. She raised questions over my visit. I have come to assure you today that all refugees will get all facilities due to them, they will get justice. For the BJP, providing justice to all refugees, Matua and Namasudra brothers, is also an emotional commitment,” asserted Modi.

Modi accused of Banerjee of dividing people. He said ‘Jukto koro-Seva Koro’ (uniting people and serving them) is his motto.

“Didi knows Congress could not return to power once ousted, Left could not return once removed from power. Likewise you too will never be able to bounce back,” asserted the prime minister.