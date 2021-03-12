Planetary movements have an influence the lives of people. The constellation, stars and planets, according to astrologers, determine how a person’s life will progress.

Today’s horoscope will help you plan your goals and targets successfully. Horoscopes are in fact a pointer of the times to come in relationships, jobs and various other subjects.

Here’s a look at the zodiac signs that may prove to be auspicious today.

Taurus

Money that had been stuck will flow in and financial conditions will improve. It is a day to rejuvenate relationships with relatives. However, one should not venture into new partnerships and business. Water from the river Ganga should be sprinkled inside the residence for better luck. You will achieve success in the job front.

Virgo

People with this Sun sign will earn a lot and with financial conditions improving, one will have peace of mind. Don’t try to impose decisions on others… if you do so, you will only harm yourself. New ideas will prove beneficial and there will be bliss in marital. Quitting non-vegetarian food and liquor will result in health benefits.

Libra

Real estate-related investments will give you significant profits. In the latter part of the day, chances of getting good news is possible which will bring happiness to the whole family. Possibility of changes in the job front appears bright. Donate green clothes, green bangles to transgenders for success in job/business.

Pisces

Today you are likely to get money with the help of your siblings. A happy atmosphere in the house will reduce stress. Try to spend time with experienced people and you will gain knowledge. Your life partner will praise you a lot, and will show you a lot of affection, but do not waste your energy in useless thoughts, keep it in the right direction.