New Delhi: The Lok Sabha Secretariat Friday restricted the entry of the personal or private assistants of the Members of Parliament during the upcoming monsoon session.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat in a release said: “In view of prevailing pandemic situation due to Covid-19 and to ensure the safety and security of Members, the entry of PAs of Members needs to be restricted.”

It took the step as it felt that more than 800 PAs presence will make the situation vulnerable.

“In compliance of the social distancing norms, it is decided to restrict the entry of PAs of Members inside the Parliament House till further orders,” the release said.

According to sources, the Central Hall of Parliament is likely to host proceedings of Lok Sabha, with members maintaining social distancing norms and the lower house’s chamber may host Rajya Sabha for the monsoon session as both houses’ presiding officers – Vice President M. Venkiah Naidu and Speaker Om Birla – held a meeting on Monday to discuss the issue.

