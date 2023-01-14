Lima: A total of 41 civilians and one police officer have died during the ongoing nationwide protests in Peru between supporters of former President Pedro Castillo and security forces that have lasted more than a month, the Attorney General’s Office said in a statement.

In the wave of protests, especially in the southern region, 531 people were injured, including 355 civilians and 176 National Police agents, while 329 people have been arrested, Xinhua news agency quoted the statement issued late Friday as saying.

The political unrest in the South American country began following the impeachment and arrest of the left-wing president December 7, 2022, and the swearing-in of Vice President Dina Boluarte to replace Castillo.

Castillo’s supporters asked Boluarte to resign and demanded the release of Castillo as well as early presidential and congressional elections.

On December 14, the new President declared a nationwide 30-day state of emergency to stem the violence.

In Ayacucho, one of the regions hit the hardest in December, police arrested Rocio Leandro Melgar, president of the Ayacucho People’s Defense Front Thursday night.

Melgar is under investigation for violent acts, the statement said.

The Attorney General’s Office added that it has opened eight investigations into the deaths to determine responsibility.