Who doesn’t like the monsoons? After the sweltering heat, rains bring much-needed relief. However, as the season progresses, we have to take preventive measures against viral infections and illnesses that tend to go around during this time. And it’s not only we who need to take special care during this season, we have to be extra protective about our pets.

The moisture in the air and the dampness in the soil make pets susceptible to a number of diseases. Moreover, they are not always able to express their discomfort. Hence pet owners need to be more attentive towards their four-legged friends. Sunday POST speaks to a few veterinary doctors and pet owners to know more about pet care during monsoons.

Mihir Mohanty, a Bhubaneswar-based businessman, owns two dogs and takes particular care of them during the monsoons. “They have been with us for more than 10 years and are like our family. We always take special care of them, and during monsoons, we are extra cautious. Using an antiseptic shampoo is a must as it protects them from flea and tick attacks. Many pets are given bath at regular intervals, like twice a week. During monsoons, I make sure not to bathe my dogs more than once or twice a month,” says Mihir, adding that he avoids taking his dogs to moist and waterlogged areas as they can fall ill from mosquito bites.

“I also make sure they don’t walk on wet grass, as there is a risk of getting various infections. After bathing them, I make sure to pat down the water from their skin and fur with a clean towel, as they easily catch cold during the rainy season. It’s important to keep them dry after bath and before taking them out for a walk,” he adds.

Vets say that monsoons can be a nightmare for pets. Prasanna Kumar Padhi, a veterinarian, says, “Leaving your dog or cat wet after bath or not wiping the sweat can be dangerous. Also, make sure your pet doesn’t move around without protection. Walking on wet surface can lead to infections like cough and cold, dysentery and even pneumonia.”

Bhadrak-based Jeet Jagjeet Padhi, who has six dogs of different breed, makes sure to consult a vet before monsoon sets in every year. He also makes sure not to stop grooming his dogs during the monsoons. “I make sure to groom and bathe them and clip their nails and cleanse their ears regularly. During the monsoons, it’s important to keep their paws clean or else risk of infection increases. Every time they are back from a walk, I make sure to clean their paws, particularly during the rainy season. This is to keep them safe from bacterial and viral infections,” says Jeet.

Keeping the pets clean during monsoon prevents them from catching infections. Since most infections enter the body through the sensory organs, it’s important to keep their ears, nose and eyes clean. “The moist air leads to increased moisture in their ears. So, it is important to keep their ears dry and wipe the wax to avoid ear infections. Dry the ears after every outdoor play session. Ears that are long and closed are at a greater risk of getting infected,” says Prasanna.

Vets also suggest proper de-worming and vaccines as per the immunisation schedule, as it protects pets from worm-related ailments and respiratory infections. “Grooming regularly protects them from fungal and bacterial skin infection during the monsoons,” says Prasanna.

“There are several anti-tick and anti-flea shampoos, sprays and powders available in the market. Consult your doctor about which one is suitable for your pet according to its breed. You can apply two drops of organic oil after bathing them. It protects them from infections,” he adds.

“My pet’s vet advised me to use an anti-fungal powder. It protects the paws and other areas from bacterial infections. I also use a waterless shampoo,” says Mihir.

The food habits of pets too need to be altered during the monsoons. Be it dogs or cats, vets advise reducing non-vegetarian food during monsoon. “I only give them non-vegetarian food once or twice a month. I also make them drink boiled water during the monsoons, as it helps in keeping their tummy clear,” says Jeet.

Curd is good for dogs on regular days. However, vets advise against feeding them curd on rainy days as they might easily catch cold. Instead, biscuits and homemade food are better options. To add fibre, one can also give sweet potatoes, steamed green beans and apples.

Most importantly, food and water for pets should always be covered and stored and should never be left in open air. “Water should always be boiled, and they should be given home-cooked food all through the season. You can also give them curd rice and vanilla ice-cream if they suffer from stomach upset and vomit frequently,” says veterinary doctor Niranjan Mahasuara.

Niranjan adds that food isn’t the only concern. “Fitness is an important factor during the monsoons. Pets should be taken out for walks. It’s difficult to take them out when it is wet outside. However, pet owners need to ensure that they are taken out on walks because during this season, pets get lazy,” he says.

Regular exercise and walks keep pets cheerful and energetic and facilitate proper blood circulation in the body. “If it is not possible to take them out, try and engage your pet in indoor activities, like playing with a ball, to prevent weight gain. You can also give your pet toys to chew,” suggests Niranjan.

“I give my dogs a balanced diet replete with all nutrients that helps in their weight management during the monsoons,” says Jeet.

One area that pet owners often neglect is the sleeping place of their pets. The sleeping place should always be kept clean and free of ticks, mosquitoes and other bugs, particularly during the monsoon. Beddings must be dry and should be changed regularly.

“Pets may get respiratory illnesses, which are very common during the rainy season. Make sure to keep the surroundings warm and dry. The bedding and bedsheet should be moisture free and dry. Pat your pets down properly after bathing them because even a drop of water on their body may bring in fleas and worms. Monsoon also brings mosquitoes which can lead to life-threatening diseases like canine malaria, dog heartworm, West Nile Virus (WNV) and Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE). Make sure your pet is given all required vaccinations which helps in developing immunity and fighting disease,” says Prasanna.

