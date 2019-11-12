Jeypore: A pet dog took on a venomous snake to protect its owners in Jeypore town of Odisha – an incident that has become the talk of the town.

According to the caretaker of the dog Sanjib Tripathy, the incident took place Sunday at the house of Shankar Prasad Tripathy who lives at lane-7 of Powerhouse Ring Road area in this town.

The dog — fondly called ‘Doggy’ – took on a 5-feet cobra after it spotted the snake inside the house premises at about 3:05pm. Incessant barking of Doggy caught the attention of the family and they were taken aback to see the cobra in their courtyard.

While Shankar called up wild animal rescuer Krushna Keshab Sarangi seeking his service to get the reptile out of the room, the dog fought with the snake valiantly effectively blocking its entry inside the house.

The fight went on for about 30 minutes between the dog and the cobra eventually ending in the dog cutting the snake in two pieces and protecting the six-member family of its owners.

“I was amazed to see the way ‘Doggy’ managed to save its own life as the cobra tried to bite it twice. I am thankful at the same time that our pet dog not only alerted about the presence of the deadly reptile in our house but also saved our lives by killing it,” Shankar said.

By the time snake rescuer Sarangi and his team reached, the snake was in two pieces, out of the house and nearly dead. While they caught the cobra, it died soon after.

As the news of the incident broke in the locality, hundreds of people came to Shankar’s house to have a glimpse of ‘Doggy’. While some clicked photos of it, obviously to share it on social media, most could not help praising the animal, calling it a real hero.

PNN