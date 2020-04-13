Hyderabad: Proving its faithfulness to man, a pet dog sacrificed its life to save its owner from a poisonous snake. The owner was sleeping when the dog, a Pomeranian, engaged a snake which had slithered into the house.

The incident occurred in Kallur in Telangana’s Khammam district Sunday. Kishore, a Registered Medical Practitioner (RMP), was enjoying his siesta when the canine spotted a snake entering the house. It started barking and sensing danger to its master’s life, engaged the reptile in a fight.

On hearing the cries of the dog, which had suffered a venomous bite, Kishore found the snake. He killed the snake with a stick and took his pet to a veterinarian but it died on the way.

Kishore and his other family members were seen wailing at the body of Snoopi, the name they had given to their pet dog.