New Delhi: Maintaining its rising trend, fuel prices increased again Friday just after a day of pause. The state-owned fuel retailers hiked rates of petrol and diesel by 29 paisa and 34 paisa per litre respectively. In Delhi, petrol now costs Rs 92.34 per litre and diesel is priced at Rs 82.95 per litre. It is up from Thursday’s level of Rs 92.05 and Rs 82.61 a litre respectively in the national capital.

Across India petrol and diesel prices increased Friday but its quantum varied depending on the level of local levies in respective states.

In Mumbai, petrol now comes for around Rs 98.65 a litre and diesel for Rs 90.11 a litre according to a price notification from oil marketing companies

Petrol prices in some states including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and in some places in Maharashtra have breached the Rs 100 per litre mark. Premium petrol has been hovering above that level for some time now.

Fuel prices have now increased on four of the last five days. It started rising continuously from Monday to Wednesday. There was a pause on Thursday before prices were again increased Friday. Prior to holding back auto fuel prices Saturday and Sunday, its pump rates had also increased sharply on previous four days as well.

Petrol prices have increased by Rs 1.79 a litre Delhi in May in the eight increases so far. Similarly, diesel prices have risen by Rs 2.22 per litre in capital this month.

This agency had written earlier that OMCs may begin increasing the retail price of petrol and diesel post state elections. They were incurring losses to the tune of Rs 2-3 per litre by holding the price line despite higher global crude and product prices.