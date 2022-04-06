New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 80 paise a litre each Wednesday, taking the total increase in rates in 16 days to Rs 10 per litre.

Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 105.41 per litre as against Rs 104.61 previously while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 95.87 per litre to 96.67, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation.

This is the 14th increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision March 22.

In all, petrol and diesel prices have gone up by Rs 10 per litre each.