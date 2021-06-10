New Delhi: Oil marketing companies (OMC) kept petrol and diesel unchanged Thursday across the four metros.

Accordingly, in the national capital, petrol price remains at Rs 95.56 per litre while diesel at Rs 86.47 per litre.

Similarly, in Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, petrol continues to be priced at Wednesday’s level of Rs 101.76, Rs 96.94 and Rs 95.52 per litre respectively, and diesel at Rs 93.85, Rs 91.15 and Rs 89.32 per litre, respectively.

With crude once again touching a high of around $72 a barrel, oil companies want to wait or pause in between before revising fuel prices.