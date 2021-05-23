New Delhi: The oil marketing companies (OMC) hiked petrol and diesel prices on Sunday across the four metros. In the national capital, diesel price crossed the Rs 84 per litre mark. Price of the fuel in Delhi increased 27 paise to Rs 84.07 per litre.

Similarly, in Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, diesel was priced at Rs 91.30, Rs 88.87 and Rs 86.91 per litre respectively, up from the previous levels of Rs 91.01, Rs 88.62 and Rs 86.64 per litre.

Petrol prices also increased in the country on Sunday. In Delhi, petrol was sold for 93.21 per litre, 17 paise higher from 93.04 a litre on Saturday.

Price of the fuel in Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata was Rs 99.49, Rs 94.86 and Rs 93.27 per litre, respectively, higher from their previous levels.