New Delhi: Auto fuel prices in the country have maintained stability amid volatility in global oil prices with crude on the rise again.

The oil marketing companies (OMCs) Monday kept pump prices of auto fuels — petrol and diesel — unchanged, the 15th consecutive day of no revision, as they preferred to wait and watch the global oil situation before making any revision in prices.

Accordingly, the price of petrol and diesel remains unchanged at Rs 101.19 and Rs 88.62 per litre in Delhi.

In Mumbai, the petrol price was stable at Rs 107.26 per litre Monday while diesel rates also remained unchanged at Rs 96.19 a litre.

Across the country as well petrol and diesel prices remained static Monday but their retail rates varied depending on the level of local taxes in a particular state.

Fuel prices have been hovering at record levels on account of 41 increases in its retail rates since April this year. It fell on a few occasions but largely remained stable.