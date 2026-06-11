New Delhi: Observing that homemakers should be recognised as nation builders, the Supreme Court Thursday held that loss of wife’s domestic care should be monetised at a minimum of Rs 30,000 per month.

A bench of Justices Sanjoy Karol and N K Singh passed the order while giving additional compensation to a man for the loss of his wife in a motor vehicle accident case.

We are also of the view that the housewife contributes to the growth of the human being and the nation. The homemaker builds nation. So we have laid down the principles, and as a nation builder, we have housewife, we have quantified the amount that the loss of domestic care monthly income minimum in any event would be 30,000 per month, the bench said.

The top court said it is ironic to describe a homemaker as dependent on earning members when, in reality, the household’s functioning depends substantially on the homemaker.

It is our hope that the word housewifehomemaker, is in future, in recognition of the contributions of the lady of the house is now used as ‘Nation Builder’…

The earning members are in fact solely dependent on the homemaker, but alas, this reality does not receive the acknowledgement it deserves. Efforts have been made across fields to some success, but yet undeniably, the road is still long, the bench said.

Voicing concern over the delay in cases of motor accident compensation claims, the top court said such matters should be decided within one year.

The top court’s judgement came on an appeal relating to a motor accident claim in Punjab, where a woman died in a road accident November 25, 2001.

The husband and three children of the deceased approached the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal seeking compensation, which granted them Rs 2.42 lakh.

Being aggrieved, the claimants approached the High Court seeking enhancement of the amount.

The High Court enhanced the compensation to Rs. 8.43 lakh along with 7.5 per cent interest.

Still dissatisfied, the claimants approached the top court.