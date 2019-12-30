Brahmagiri: Three bike-borne miscreants Sunday night opened fire at a petrol pump owner of the Sujata Filling Station on Sakhigopal-Alaguma road near Old Someswarpur square under Satyabadi police limits in Puri district.

The injured owner has been identified as Srikant Rath. He sustained a bullet injury in his stomach. His staff rescued him and immediately rushed him to a Bhubaneswar-based private hospital where is he under treatment at present.

According to a source, the attack took place around 9.00pm in the evening when Rath was at the cash counter. The three miscreants reached the pump and attempted to loot the money. When Rath resisted, the miscreants opened fire, injuring him before fleeing the spot.

On being informed, Satyabadi police reached the spot and launched an investigation. All major check points have been sealed and police have launched a manhunt to nab the miscreants.

