Berhampur: A woman was allegedly molested by a pharmacist at a private hospital in Water Tank Road in this city, police said. The matter came to the fore after Town Police arrested the accused pharmacist on receipt of a complaint. The accused was identified as Aswini Kumar Acharya, 42, of Shakti Nagar under Gosaninuagaon in the city. Acharya was produced in the court from where he was remanded to judicial custody, Town police IIC Suresh Kumar Tripathy said.

Police said Dr Shankarshan Patra, a retired orthopedic surgeon, runs a hospital Patra Clinic at Water Tank Road. The incident occurred when the woman visited the clinic to check up with the doctor for her knee pain. The doctor advised her to get an X-ray done following which she met the pharmacist for the work.

The pharmacist took her to an X-ray room and asked her to lie down on a bed for the examination. The woman was lying on the bed when the pharmacist allegedly tried to take off her clothes and molested her. The woman resisted but the pharmacist retorted and issued her various threat. Later, the woman visited the Town Police station at night and lodged a complaint, police added.

PNN