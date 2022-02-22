Bhubaneswar: An average 45% per cent voting was recorded till 12 PM in the fourth phase of Panchayat polls Tuesday. Meanwhile, following incidents of violence in the first three phases of Panchayat polls, the Odisha police has tightened the security for the fourth phase.

The fourth phase election is going to be held at 17,089 booths in 1,254 Gram Panchayats (GPs) under 64 blocks in 27 districts of Odisha.

The SEC has identified 2,563 booths as sensitive booths and tight security measures have been put in place in these booths. Over 51.31 lakh voters are eligible to cast their votes in this phase.

As many as 667 candidates are in fray for the 163 ZP member seats and their fate will be decided by the voters Tuesday.

The police have deployed 257 platoons of force and 1,473 mobile patrolling parties along with district police officials for the four phase polls while 240 platoons of force, 1,625 mobile patrolling parties were deployed for the previous phase held on February 20.

This move came a day after attack on three journalists in Jajpur district when they were going to cover a poll violence incident. Apart from this, several other incidents of violence were reported during the past three phases of the rural polls.

The police have arrested 82 persons in connection with poll related incidents. While 43 persons have been arrested in Jajpur district, 9 people have been arrested in Dhenkanal district, six in Jagatsinghpur and 24 in Puri district, the police said.