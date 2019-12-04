Puri: The district administration here Wednesday undertook the demolition of the urban primary health centre (UPHC) at Dhola Devi to clear the area for Jagannath temple security zone.

The demolition was undertaken amidst tight security cover by Puri police.

While many locals here depend on the UPHC here, it had to be demolished as it was located within the 75-metre radius of Puri Srimandir.

Office furniture and other equipment of this UPHC had already been moved earlier Monday for smooth conduction of demolition drive, said a source.

For safety and security reasons, the demolition drive was conducted in presence of Puri district administration officials, police force and a magistrate. The district administration said that nearly 75 per cent of the structures around the Meghanada wall here have already been demolished.

Meanwhile, the Odisha government Tuesday extended the time period by a week for people who wanted to part with their immovable properties voluntarily for creation of the security zone around the 12th-century shrine. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Monday said the government had acquired 75 per cent of private land required within 75-metre radius of Jagannath temple.

PNN