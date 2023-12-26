Bhubaneswar: The online filling up of Common Application Form (CAF) for Mukhyamantri Research Fellowship Test (MRFT) is currently underway and will be completed December 30, 2023, according to Student Academic Management System (SAMS) Odisha website.

Interested candidates can apply for MRFT at samsodisha.gov.in. Editing of the CAF (if required) can be done January 3 and 4 for the applications submitted earlier. No new applications will be allowed during the two days meant for editing CAF.

At the time of applying for MRFT, General candidates need to pay Rs1,000, SC/ ST candidates Rs200 and PwD/ Transgender candidates need not pay any CAF fees.

The date to conduct MRFT will be notified by the Higher Education Department 10 days ahead of the examination date.

What is MRFT?

As per Higher Education Department, Mukhyamantri Research Fellowship Test (MRFT) is a standardised examination aimed at identifying exceptional research talents across Odisha’s public universities. This entrance test is designed to recognise and support meritorious individuals who demonstrate a passion for research and innovations.

Objective:

The primary objective of MRFT is to design and conduct a model test and evaluation system in number of subjects being pursued leading to a PhD Degree in the state of Odisha. The test, like UGC CSIR NET, will measure the domain knowledge, research aptitude, clarity/ precision in communication, logical reasoning and analytical thinking capabilities among meritorious research aspiring postgraduates across the state on a scale of 1 to 100 and prepare a subject-wise as well as inter se merit list for award of Mukhyamantri Research Fellowship every year.

Eligibility:

Candidates who have completed their Bachelors and Master’s degree in the relevant subjects from a recognised university with a first-division or grade equivalent in the concerned subject are eligible to apply.

Syllabus:

The syllabus for MRFT will in general follow UGC CSIR NET syllabi. In subjects where UGC CSIR NET is not available, the syllabi will follow the Master’s syllabi being followed in majority of the universities of Odisha. The detailed syllabi will be available on State Selection Board (SSB) website.

Fellowship allocation:

Successful MRFT candidates will become eligible for the Mukhyamantri Research Fellowship Program (MRFP), provided they complete all the formalities like pre-Ph.D. Courses and registration under a supervisor. Fellowship recipients will be required to fulfil specific academic and research milestones in accordance with the MRFP’s guidelines.

Subjects for MRFT:

For detailed notification of MRFT, click here.

