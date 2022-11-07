Mumbai: Horror-comedy Phone Bhoot has earned Rs 7.85 crore at the domestic box office in the first week of its release, the makers said Wednesday.

Released November 4, the supernatural-comedy features Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead.

Production company Excel Entertainment, headed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, shared the box office collection of Phone Bhoot in a statement.

The banner said the film raised Rs 2.05 crore and Rs 2.75 crore on the first two day. It’s day three numbers were Rs 3.05 crore which took the opening week total to Rs 7.85 crore.

“Having experienced a great start, the third-day collection of the film rose to Rs 3.05 crore despite being affected by the India-Zimbabwe T20 World Cup match. This is a sheer example of audience love for the film that they are showering despite all the other influencing factors while it would be exciting to see its growth in the coming days,” the statement read.

Phone Bhoot is directed by Gurmmeet Singh of Mirzapur fame. The movie is about two clueless ghostbusters (Chaturvedi and Ishaan) who team up with a ghost (Kaif) to take down an equally hilarious bad guy (Jackie Shroff).

The movie was released alongside Janhvi Kapoor’s Mimi and Sonakshi Sinha-Huma Qureshi’s Double XL.