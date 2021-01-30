Purusottampur: Body of a woman who was missing since January 27 morning when she was out to pluck greens was recovered from an abandoned well at Sargunapalli village under Purusottampur police limits in Ganjam district Saturday.

A mobile phone helped the police solved the case.

Informing about the case at a press meet Saturday, Purusottampur SDPO Seema Swain said, the woman was murdered over an extramarital affair. Police arrested accused Buddhia Das (45) from Bhabandhha village for committing the crime.

According to the police, the deceased woman’s husband works in Mumbai and she along with their four children was staying with her in-laws at Sargunapalli village. She worked at a stone quarry near the village.

Meanwhile, a love affair developed between her and Buddhia who was working as a labourer. They were in a relationship for long years and she had been asking Buddhia to take her to his house as his wife. But Buddhia had been turning her down as he is married and has three children.

They had a quarrel over phone January 25. She had borrowed the phone from one of her female co-workers. Buddhia decided to eliminate her following the fight. Two days later, January 27, he called her to the farmland near the village. There they spent some intimate moments and then the woman repeated the same demand to take her to his house.

As he had already planned for her elimination, he murdered her ruthlessly with a sharp weapon there and subsequently dumped the body in a well before going back to his house.

With the recovery of her body, the police registered a case (Case No-26/21) on basis of the deceased’s brother’s report.

The police had quizzed some of the deceased’s female co-workers and found out the woman who would lend her phone to the deceased to talk with Buddhia. This mobile phone led the police to Buddhia. Then he narrated the entire episode before the police, took the police to the crime spot where he had hidden the deceased’s pair of slippers and the murder weapon.

PNN