Bhubaneswar: This year during Independence Day an exhibition on Mahatma Gandhi’s life is being organised at the Unit-III Exhibition Ground in the city in connection with the 150thbirth anniversary of the Father of the Nation. A photo exhibition on the Mahatma’s life and items connected with him will be on display at the expo.

Odisha is celebrating the 150thbirth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi in a big way as had visited the state and had inspired many freedom fighters

This year Independence Day celebrations in the city are also being held at the Unit-III Exhibition Ground.

No Daredevil Bikers

Students of Maharshi College of Natural Law and members of the Maharishi Daredevil Bikers group will not be able to display their daredevilry at the I-Day parade.

The group which had been participating in the parade from 2012 and were the first student bike group in the city to participate are very saddened by the decision to scrap bike stunts from the Independence Day parade.

The students of the college had performed stunts like pyramid, parallel bar and fire ring jumping on bikes during I-Day and Republic Day parades.

Mihir Ranjan Saran, the chief trainer of the students and founder of the Maharishi Daredevil group, said the students were sad as they had prepared a lot.

Manoj, a student and member of the group said, “Our group has around 500 students including boys and girls and is the first one to not only have boys, but also girls who used to perform at Independence and Republic Day parades and had won a lot of appreciation.”

“Five to seven bikers on three to four bikes used to display stunts,” said Manoj. “We took utmost care during training to avoid danger,” he added.

Mihir said the authorities could have arranged the Exhibition Ground for the performance as the programme will be over by 9-10 am. We hope that they will continue it on Republic Day, he added.