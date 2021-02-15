Mumbai: Actress Dia Mirza, who made her debut in 2002 with the film Rehna Hai Tere Dil, is going to tie the knot once again.

Dia is going to get marry businessman Vaibhav Rekhi.

Vaibhav is a Mumbai based businessman and the two have known each other for some time. Vivek lives in Pali Hill area of ​​Mumbai.

Dia is ready to tie the knot with Vaibhav February 15 in an intimate wedding ceremony, according to a report.

However, there has been no official announcement by the actress yet.

Last night, Pooja Dadlani, who is Shah Rukh Khan’s manager and is related to Rekhi family, took to Instagram and shared Dia and Vaibhav’s pictures from their pre-wedding bash. In the caption, she wrote, “Welcome to our crazy family, we all love you.” Dia responded to the post with a heart emoji in the comment section.

These pictures have been posted by photographer Viral Bhayani on his Instagram account.

For the pre-wedding celebration Saturday, Dia wore a white midi dress with a choker neckline and completed the look with a floral hairpin, looking nothing short of an angel. She was exuding happiness as she exited the restaurant and even posed for the paparazzi present outside.

Diya married a person named Sahil Sanga in 2014. But in 2019, she released a statement about the same on Twitter and wrote, “We remain friends and will continue to be there for each other with love and respect. While our journeys may lead us down different paths, we are forever grateful for the bond that we share with each other.”