Bhubaneswar: Slowly Odisha is returning to normalcy with the reopening of schools. School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said Friday that physical classes for Class XI students in Odisha will resume October 21. The minister also informed that schools will reopen for Class VIII students from October 25. This decision was taken keeping in mind the current Covid-19 situation in Odisha.

All district education officers (DEOs) have been directed to make necessary arrangements so that reopening of schools for Classes VIII and XI can be conducted smoothly. A virtual meeting of the DSOs will take place Saturday in this regard.

However, no decision has been taken regarding reopening of schools for Classes I to Class VII students. They will continue to attend online classes till further notice, sources informed.

Earlier, offline classes for Class IX and Class XII students had resumed in Odisha following improvement in the Covid-19 situation in most districts of Odisha. However, the situation in Khurda district continues to be grim with a large number of cases being reported daily.