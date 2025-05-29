Paralakhemundi: Tragedy struck during Home Guard recruitment process in Odisha’s Gajapati district as two job aspirants lost their lives during a physical fitness test Thursday, a source said.

The deceased have been identified as Deepak Padal from Narayanpur village in Rayagada block and Sulant Mishal from Parisala village under Ramagiri police limits.

According to the source, Deepak collapsed while running during the test and was rushed to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur. Despite efforts, he died while undergoing treatment.

Earlier the same morning, Sulant Mishal had also collapsed during the running test conducted between Ranipentha and Padmapur — a two-kilometre stretch in Paralakhemundi. He was declared dead at the Paralakhemundi District Headquarters Hospital, the source added.

Seven other candidates reportedly sustained injuries and are currently under medical supervision.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased candidates.

It can be mentioned here that the physical fitness test, a mandatory component of the Home Guard recruitment process, had begun Thursday morning amid humid weather conditions.

PNN