Kalyansinghpur: A man allegedly under the influence of alcohol climbed a mobile tower near Mathura Nagar in Kalyansinghpur block of Rayagada district Monday, threatening to jump and commit suicide, officials said.

The incident occurred Monday morning when Trilochan Kashi, son of Kartik Kashi, climbed the tower, causing concern among local residents.

On receiving information, local police and fire service personnel rushed to the spot.

A rescue operation was launched under the leadership of Fire Services officer Babula Behera in the presence of Kalyansinghpur police station officer-in-charge Kalpana Behera.

After nearly two hours of negotiations and rescue efforts, the team safely brought the man down from the tower at around noon.

Police later took him to the police station for questioning.

According to local residents, Trilochan had been suffering from mental stress due to family disputes.

Residents also alleged that he had earlier climbed the tower several times while intoxicated and had threatened suicide, leaving his family distressed.