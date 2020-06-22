Keonjhar: A physically-challenged youth from Balabhadrapur village of Malda panchayat under Jhumpura block in Keonjhar district had to crawl approximately 30km to reach an ATM machine, Sunday. This happened due to the lack of ATM machines in nearby localities. The youth Sagar Munda, 24, depends on the government allowance for physically challenged persons.

Sagar reached his uncle’s house at Gohaladihi village Sunday where he rested for a while. Then he found an ATM in Padmapur area of Nuagaon panchayat under Keonjhar Sadar block to withdraw his monthly allowance.

Even though both the central and state governments are rooting for ‘digital India’, this incident has shown where the country stands. In spite of various technological advancements, there are several villages in Keonjhar district where ATM facilities elude account holders.

The incident has sparked a rage across Keonjhar district due to the district administration’s apathy. A large number of local residents said that officials should have provided some support to Sagar to avail of his monthly allowance. Crawling close to 30kms to get the allowance they said, is inhuman. The locals also pointed out that officials should hold talks with bank authorities so that a couple of ATM machines can be set up in remote areas. This they said will benefit a large number of people in the district.

“It is not only me who has to face this plight on a monthly basis,” Sagar pointed out. There are several other sick and aged persons from nearby villages who also face similar difficulties. There have been a number of days when I have gone without food as I did not have the strength and get my allowance,” he added.

