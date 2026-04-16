New Delhi: Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Hindi film actor Ranbir Kapoor and celebrity chef Vikas Khanna have been featured in TIME magazine’s latest list of the ‘100 Most Influential People of 2026’.

This year’s edition highlights individuals from diverse fields whose work is influencing global narratives through innovation, creativity, leadership, and social impact, underscoring the growing presence of Indian voices on the world stage.

From the ‘titans’ list, Sundar Pichai was recognised for his leadership in advancing artificial intelligence through Google’s ecosystem.

Under his stewardship, AI tools have been integrated across products such as Search, Android, and Chrome, with the company accelerating its push in the sector through its Gemini platform amid rising global competition.

AI expert Andrew Ng, who wrote Pichai’s profile showing on TIME, said that in an era where artificial intelligence is reshaping knowledge and work, his influence lies in “how widely it is used”.

Meanwhile, in the ‘artist’ list, Kapoor was recognised for his distinctive acting style and understated performances, which have been credited with reshaping audience expectations in Indian cinema.

His body of work has also helped bring Indian storytelling to a wider global audience.

In addition, chef Khanna was honoured for his culinary excellence as well as humanitarian and cultural contributions. His work has been noted for using food as a bridge across cultures while showcasing Indian traditions globally.

Chef Eric Ripert, who authored Khanna’s profile, said Khanna’s influence lies not only in success but in “uplifting and connecting with others”. He added that through his restaurant Bungalow, Khanna has created a space where food becomes storytelling rooted in memory and heritage.

Among global honourees are YouTube CEO Neal Mohan, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, Pope Leo XIV, Artemis II mission commander Reid Wiseman, US President Donald Trump, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Prominent Asian leaders also feature on the list, including Japan’s first woman Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Nepal’s young Prime Minister Balendra Shah.

The annual ‘TIME100’ list recognises global figures across politics, technology, entertainment, business, and culture who are shaping conversations and driving change worldwide.