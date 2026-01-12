Gunupur: A picnic outing turned tragic Sunday when a man drowned while bathing in Sana River near Nungurutal under Gunupur police limits in Rayagada district, police said.

The deceased was identified as Jagannath Mishra, 35, of Gunupur town. According to police, seven youths from the town had gone to the riverside for a picnic Sunday morning.

While bathing, Mishra reportedly slipped into the deep waters and drowned. Two of his friends jumped in to rescue him, but all three were caught in the current. Members of another group picnicking nearby rushed to the spot and managed to pull the three out of the river.

Mishra was found in critical condition and was taken to Gunupur sub-divisional hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Police said Mishra was the son of Prafulla Kumar Mishra, a well-known cement trader in the area. Gunupur police reached the spot and began an investigation.