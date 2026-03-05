Hyderabad: Actor-couple Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda hosted a grand reception for family, friends and industry colleagues.

The two stars tied the knot February 26 in a private ceremony at a luxury hotel on the outskirts of Udaipur.

The reception, held at hotel Taj Krishna on Wednesday evening, was attended by a host of celebrities, including Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi and son Ram Charan, Nagarjuna, his wife Amala and son Naga Chaitanya.

For the reception, Mandanna and Deverakonda opted for traditional attire.

Mandanna, 29, wore a red and gold saree, while 36-year-old Vijay was dressed in a cream kurta and dhoti, accessorised with a shawl draped over his shoulder.

As they arrived at the venue, the two smiled and waved at the paparazzi stationed outside, greeting them with folded hands and a bow.

“Thank you all for the love… Today we hope to finish the celebrations and go underground quietly,” Deverakonda said.

The reception was also attended by Daggubati Venkatesh, Radhika Sarathkumar, R Sarathkumar, Nani, Namrata Shirodkar and daughter Sitara, Sreeleela, Dheekshith Shetty.

Kriti Sanon, Karan Johar, Sukumar, Neena Gupta and her husband, Vivek Mehra, Naveen Polishetty, were also part of the festivities.

Sanon, who stars alongside Mandanna in the upcoming movie Cocktail 2, shared many photos from the reception on her Instagram Stories.

“Shiny happy people,” she captioned one of the photos.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar also attended the event. He shared a photo with the couple and wrote, “Glad to attend the wedding reception of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna and personally convey my best wishes to the couple. Wishing them a lifetime of happiness and togetherness as they begin this new chapter together. @TheDeverakonda @iamRashmika.”

The couple, who worked together on films such as Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, had been dating for seven years but publicly confirmed their relationship only days before their wedding, which they dubbed “The Wedding of Virosh”, a nod to the nickname given to them by fans.

Deverakonda featured in several successful Telugu films, including Arjun Reddy and enjoys a significant fan following across India.

Mandanna, a leading actress in Telugu and Kannada cinema, gained widespread recognition with films such as Geetha Govindam, Pushpa: The Rise and Animal.

The two stars are set to reunite for period drama movie Ranabaali. The film, directed by Rahul Sankrityan, is set to be released in theatres worldwide on September 11.