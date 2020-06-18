Sakhigopal: Days after miscreants made photographs of presiding deities of Sakhigopal temple (Lord Sakshigopal and Goddess Radha) in Puri go viral on social media, the temple administration Wednesday approached local police to get the miscreants punished.

A number of pictures of the temple interior, throne of the deities and photographs of the deities were posted on a Facebook page named Srikshetra Itihaas June 15.

Devotees and servitors of the temple raised an alarm following which the temple administration lodged a report with Satyabadi police.

According to additional executive officer of the temple Kailash Chandra Mishra, taking pictures inside the temple premises has been banned owing to security reasons. A signage has been put up at the Singhadwar in this regard.

That said, escaping the eyesight of security personnel and servitors, a miscreant managed to take pictures either through a camera or smartphone. The miscreant is yet been identified, Mishra added.

“Stringent actions will be taken against wrongdoer after conducting a thorough investigation,” temple executive officer Binod Kumar Swain asserted.

Notably, following the imposition of lockdown restrictions, devotees are not being allowed inside the temple premises.