Cuttack: A PIL has been filed in Orissa High Court seeking withdrawal of Puri district administration’s ban on cremation of bodies from other districts at Swargadwar.

Social activist Sanjib Kumar Chinara has filed this PIL.

The PIL mentions that the Swargadwar has a special place in Sanatan Dharma. It is believed that those cremated at Puri Swargadwar attain salvation.

The Puri district administration recently banned people coming from other districts to cremate their near and dear ones at Swargadwar amid COVID-19 outbreak denying believers of their right to religious practice.

Chinara in his PIL says that Puri distract administration’s ban in the name of COVID-19 outbreak has hurt the sentiments of people. He has appealed the Court to seek clarification from the district administration, Union Home Ministry, National Disaster Management Authority, Special Relief Commissioner and Puri district collector in this context.

