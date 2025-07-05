Bhubaneswar: The state government has sought Central assistance for setting up a state-of-the-art Science City here. Odisha Science and Technology Minister Krushna Chandra Patra, during a meeting with Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh in New Delhi Friday, offered 100 acres of land for the proposed Science City. The project is aimed at fostering scientific curiosity, innovation, and education—particularly among the youth. In addition to the Science City proposal, Patra submitted several other key proposals.

These include the establishment of an Astronomy Observatory, a Bay of Bengal Coastal Observatory under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, an Intellectual Property and Patent Facilitation Centre, and various projects under the Department of Biotechnology. He also sought support for initiatives under the National Council of Science Museums and the Ministry of Culture. The envisioned Science City will serve as an interactive hub featuring modern exhibits, immersive learning environments, and advanced research facilities.

Responding to the proposals, Singh welcomed the initiative and assured that the officials of the Union government would engage in further discussions to finalise the modalities. He also recommended strengthening Odisha’s existing scientific infrastructure— such as CSIR laboratories and space research centres—to complement the new initiatives. The Union minister encouraged the Odisha delegation to explore partnerships under the Central government’s Bio-E3 policy by establishing a Bio E-Cell in the state. He further highlighted Odisha’s natural strengths, particularly in coastal and mineral sectors, suggesting these could be effectively leveraged through national missions like the Deep Ocean Mission for the broader benefit of society.