Balasore: The centuries-old Pinchabania Holi festival, once a grand cultural spectacle in the Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts, is witnessing a decline in its traditional vibrancy. Recognized across Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand as Pinchabania Dola Melan, the festival has seen a major shift, with the iconic Radha-Krishna palanquin processions disappearing in recent years.

Earlier, multiple Radha-Krishna idols from distant villages participated in the Dola Melan, adding to its spiritual fervour. However, this practice has dwindled, with only locally worshipped village deities now featuring in the event. While commercial activities have expanded, the festival’s age-old traditions are fading, raising concerns among cultural enthusiasts.

The four-day fair continues to attract over a lakh visitors, with trade stalls offering traditional handicrafts such as Khiching’s stone figurines, Remuna’s brassware, Pipili’s applique work, and bamboo artifacts from Chandaneswar and Bhograi.

Other popular items include bamboo baskets, fishing nets, hand fans, and household wares. Despite its rich history, the festival lacks state support from the Culture and Tourism Department, making its revival uncertain. Dola Mela Cultural Committee president Sanjay Kumar Sethi has urged the government to organize cultural exhibitions and awareness programmes to restore its traditional significance.

The Pinchabania fairground in Balasore was auctioned for `6.15 lakh, while the Purunia fairground in Mayurbhanj fetched `5.77 lakh, as per block office sources.

