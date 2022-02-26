Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police has constituted a ‘Pink Team’ to probe the crimes committed by conman Ramesh Swain, who posed as a doctor, married at least 18 women across the country and duped them of lakhs of rupees, an official said Friday.

Addressing media, police commissioner Saumendra Priyadarshi said keeping in view the varieties of crimes committed by Swain, Bhubaneswar deputy commissioner of police (DCP) has constituted a ‘Pink Team’ to probe the frauds.

“We’ve included legal advisors, chartered accountants, counsellors and cyber experts in the team to help the investigating officials,” Priyadarsi said, adding that an additional DCP-rank officer will monitor the probe.

The police commissioner said Swain has duped the victims to a tune of over Rs 1.50 crore through various fraudulent means.

“The modus operandi followed by him includes cheating after marrying single or divorcee women in the age group of 40 to 50, offering lucrative jobs to the aspirants and by opening illegal clinics by impersonating a doctor,” said Priyadarsi, adding that Swain was also trying to mint money through Covid management in other states.

As many as 14 cases have been registered against Swain so far.

“While five related to marrying and cheating gullible women have been filed with the Mahila police, three with Khandagiri police, two each with Bharatpur and Mangalabag police and one case with Patkura police in Kendrapara. One case has been transferred to a police station at Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh on the basis of point of jurisdiction,” said the police commissioner.

Meanwhile, Swain was brought on a three-day remand for further investigation into the frauds. A team of Commissionerate Police is scheduled to visit Kamakshyanagar in Dhenkanal where Swain had an illegal clinic, it was learnt.

Police sources also claimed that the investigating official will approach the court for permission to take Swain’s sister on remand.

