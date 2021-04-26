Pipili: Congress candidate Bishwokeshan Harichandan Mohapatra Monday filed his nomination for the upcoming Assembly by-election for the Pipili Assembly seat in Puri district.

Accompanied by senior leaders and followers, Harichandan filed his nomination papers at the additional district magistrate office in Puri.

After the demise of Ajit Mangaraj, the grand old party nominated Bishwokeshan as its candidate for Pipili bypoll.

Earlier the by-election was scheduled to be held May 13. However, due to Id-Ul-Fitar, the polling date has been extended to May 16. The counting of votes will be held May 19 and the entire process will be completed by May 21.

Notably, the bypoll was necessitated following the death of Pipili BJD MLA Pradeep Maharathy October 4, 2020. The polling was scheduled to be held April 17.

PNN