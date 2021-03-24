Bhubaneswar: Following the gazette notification issued by Odisha Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) pertaining to Pipili bypoll, the state unit of Congress has submitted its MLA candidate list to All India Congress Committee (AICC) for a final call in this regard.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Chief Niranjan Patnaik informed about this Wednesday. The party high command will finalise the candidature for Pipili Assembly constituency, he said.

Also read: Two dreaded Maoists lay down arms before Rayagada district police

The date of polling for the Assembly segment has been scheduled for April 17. “There will be a triangular fight in Pipili this time,” the Pradesh Congress chief asserted.

Three persons namely Ajit Mangaraj, Purna Chandra Swain and Nishikant Mishra have been shortlisted for the purpose. The names of star campaigners have also been shortlisted and the Congress party will strive hard to win this election, the party chief further added.

The party will secure good votes in the bypoll. A team led by Chiranjib Biswal has prepared the list of names. The official candidature will be finalised based on the election committee’s report, another Congress leader informed.

PNN