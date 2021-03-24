Rayagada: Two dreaded Maoist leaders involved in a number of Naxal activities in the past days in Rayagada, Kalahandi and Kandhamal districts laid down their arms before Rayagada police superintendent Vivekanand Sharma Wednesday.

According to police sources, the two were identified as Manku Oyam alias Jayaram from Karemarka village and Lachhu Madkam alias Biswanath from Adismet area, both in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh.

Manku was a member of Sunabeda Area Committee of the Manipur-Nuapada division of outlawed CPI (Maoist) organisation. He had joined as a party member in November 2011, a police official said. Later, he was promoted to the cadre of Area Committee Member (ACM) and was transferred to Kalahandi Local Organisation Squad (LOS) in May 2018. Subsequently, he had been working in Kalahandi LOS of Bansadhara-Ghumusur-Nagabali (BGN) division.

Lachhu had joined Rahula Area Committee of Kandhamal-Kalahandi-Boudh-Nayagarh (KKBN) division as a party member in April 2015. He had been working for different area committees and LOS under KKBN and BGN) division since 2015. He was also working in Kalahandi LOS of BGN division, the police official added.

Notably, Manku was carrying a cash prize of Rs 4 lakh and Lachhu was carrying a prize of Rs 1 lakh, on their heads respectively.

PNN