Have you ever seen a tree that rains? No, seriously. A viral video is leaving people stunned—and a little grossed out—after it showed liquid falling from a tree like it was hooked up to a sprinkler system.

The video shows some mysterious creatures sitting on branches, releasing drops of liquid all at once. It’s bizarre and oddly rhythmic—almost like nature built its own garden hose.

One baffled user commented, “No way that’s piss.” Another person wrote, “Why did I think this was a sprinkler system?” Same.

Watch the viral video:

Why did I think this was a sprinkler system 😳 pic.twitter.com/Ey8c4pdLkR — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) June 28, 2025

Turns out, it’s not some freak weather event or forest plumbing fail. When someone asked AI bot Grok to explain the clip, the answer was weirdly satisfying: It’s “cicada rain.”

Apparently, cicadas excrete a sugary liquid called honeydew while they suck sap from the trees. When hundreds of them do it at once, the droplets fall like rain. It’s sticky, a bit gross, but totally harmless.

So next time you’re walking under a tree and it starts raining on a sunny day—look up. Might just be a bunch of cicadas peeing.

PNN