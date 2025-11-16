Berhampur: Police Saturday conducted a Test Identification (TI) parade for eight accused lodged in the Berhampur Circle Jail in connection with the murder of advocate and BJP leader Pitabas Panda.

A magistrate, a police official, and two eyewitnesses entered the jail to identify the suspects.

Those who took part in the TI parade include alleged sharpshooters Kurupati Bhuyan and Chintu Pradhan, Sishupal Paswan and Kundan Kumar of Bihar; key associates of the conspirator Uma Bisoi, Jogi Rout, Simanchal Nayak and Bipin Swain.

Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Deepika Badamali, the investigating officer and Town SDPO Priyas Ranjan Chhotray, along with other police officials, escorted the two eyewitnesses into the jail.

Earlier, jail authorities had lined up the eight accused for the identification process. The eyewitnesses, on seeing the suspects, recorded their statements before the officers.

Police have so far arrested 16 persons in the case and sent them to the Berhampur Circle Jail.

For security reasons, former mayor Siba Shankar Das, alias Pintu, has been shifted to Phulbani Jail.

At present, 15 accused remain lodged in Berhampur Circle Jail, including former MLA Bikram Kumar Panda, corporator Malaya Bisoi and BJD leader Madan Dalei.