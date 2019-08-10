New Delhi: A high-level delegation led by Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is scheduled to embark on a four-day trip to Vladivostok city in Russia Saturday.

The delegation comprises Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Haryana and Goa.

The visiting delegation will do the groundwork and set the stage for some big ticket announcements by Prime Minister Modi, when he visits Vladivostok in September this year.

The delegation with its Russian counterparts will also discuss matters of bilateral cooperation in trade and defence.

Several MoUs related to food processing, irrigation, agriculture and power sectors are also expected to be signed during the visit.