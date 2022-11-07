Keonjhar: Two days after the death of four persons in a gruesome road accident at Badapasi under Sadar police limits in Keonjhar district, a complaint was lodged at the Sadar police station holding the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and the consultancy agency responsible for the mishap, Saturday. The complaint was lodged by former MLA candidate Jagabandhu Mohanta of Ghasipura Assembly segment. Mohanta has alleged that the accident occurred due to the negligence, irresponsible and whimsical attitude and error in road construction works by the NHAI authorities and the consultancy agency. Mohanta has written letters to SP, Keonjhar, NHAI authorities, state police DG and Union Road and Transport secretary demanding action over the mishap.

He alleged that the mishap occurred as the vehicles were moving on one side of the road due to incomplete road works and no warning sign or information on maximum speed limit was displayed at the site. Sadar police IIC Sunil Kar said that he could comment only after the FIR lodged is available to him. Advocate Suraj Mohapatra said it is necessary to probe whether the consultancy agency had permission to obstruct the road and the guidelines of NHAI has been observed or not.