The India-China border crisis and the standoff at Ladakh that led to the death of 20 Indian Army soldiers have resulted in a wave of nationalism across the country with people planning to hit China economically.

Given the dependence on Chinese software giants on Indian customers for their profitability, removing Chinese apps and replacing them with Indian ones is a good place to start, many argue.

Besides, privacy and security remain a concern with many of the Chinese apps- as have been flagged by intelligence agencies and tech community from time to time.

Here we bring you some Indian alternatives to popular Chinese apps.

ShareChat – Alternative to TikTok

ShareChat is an Indian video creation app similar to Tiktok. The app also allows users to communicate and interact with other users on the platform. It also offers more than 10 different language options. ShareChat has already crossed over 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store and is probably one of the best Indian alternatives to TikTok.

JioBrowser – Alternative to UC Browser

JioBrowser is one of the most popular Indian browsers that offer a fast and secure internet surfing experience to users. Similar to UC browser, the app also provides users with engaging News and Entertainment content.

Epic web browser

Epic web browser is another great Indian alternative to China’s popular UC Browser. The app was actually developed by a Bangalore based company known as the Hidden Reflex. The web browser also comes with in-built anti-virus protection for users which gives it an edge over most other mobile browsers.

Indian Selfie Camera – Alternative to BeautyPlus and YouCam Perfect

The Indian Selfie Camera is an Indian Selfie Camera app that manages to perform decently if compared to most other applications in the category. The app is reportedly faced with some minor glitches, however, these may be fixed with an update. The app comes with an easy-to-use UI and offers a range of effects for your pictures.

Photo Video Maker – Alternative to VivaVideo

VivaVideo is a popular Chinese app that is mainly used for editing videos on mobile phones. However, the app poses certain privacy issues and requests unnecessary permissions from users that a video editing app wouldn’t require. So if you’re looking for a safer alternative, you can try out the ‘Photo Video Maker’ which allows you to make and edit videos. It also offers free licensed music, filters etc.

