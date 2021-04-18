Bhawanipatana: The principal chief conservator of forests (PCCF) has issued a notice to the DFO of the Kalahandi north division over irregularities in plantation work, seeking clarifications and action taken report.

According to reports, the Lokayukta had earlier received a complaint that there were irregularities worth Rs 2.21 crore in the plantation in fiscal 2015-16 and 2016-17 in Narla section of the North Kalahandi forest division.

Acting on the complaint (case-LY-167/2020), the Lokayukta has issued notice to former DFO Lalitendu Jena, former ACF Sushant Kumar Samantray, former Narla ranger Antaryami Das and former Narla forester Sampad Kumar.

All the four officials had deposed individually before the Lokayukta and submitted their replies regarding the alleged irregularities.

However, the Lokayukta was not convinced about their clarifications on the alleged scam. It later recommended the case to the state Vigilance for investigation. After looking into the scam, the Vigilance has submitted its report to the state government. On the other hand, the state government will soon submit the Vigilance report to the Lokayukta.

A hearing on the case was held by the Lokayukta April 5. Complainant Bindu Mahananda had deposed before the Lokayukta while the defendants sought more time for deposition.

The next hearing of the case will be held May 5. The state forest and environment department had issued a letter (6583/March 26, 2021) to the PCCF about the alleged scam.

The PCCF has issued a letter April 12 to Narla deputy ranger Nrutya Majhi, former Narla forester Sampad Kumar, forester Madhukar Patel and forest guard Ranjan Sahu. In the letter, the PCCF sought to know that there were no plants at the sites and how they could do maintenance of the plantation. The PCCF has also wanted the kind of action taken against those responsible for the scam.

This letter from the PCCF has stirred consternation among forest officials. It was learnt that forester Sampad Kumamr has been shifted to Golamunda section while no departmental action was taken against the ranger, the forester and the forest guard.

