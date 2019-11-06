Bhubaneswar: Even though there has been a robust demand for in the country, domestic production of plastic meets only 50 per cent of the demand. Keeping this in view, the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals under the Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers has formulated a scheme to set up of plastic parks in four states of the country.

These parks in Assam (Tinsukia), Madhya Pradesh (Raisen), Odisha (Jagatsinghpur) and Tamil Nadu (Thiruvallur) are approved for implementation by 2019-20. Paradip Plastic Park in Odisha, however, has taken the lead and is all set to become the first fully-operational plastic park in the country, a release issued by the I&PR department of Odisha said.

Embellished with a long coastline, robust industrial ecosystem and a massive pool of skilled manpower, Odisha’s eyes are set on becoming a plastic and petrochemicals behemoth with completion of the Paradip Plastic Park in Jagatsinghpur district. It is spread over an area of 120 acres. The park also provides easy access to NH-53 at just 2.5 km, railway station at 3 km and Paradip Port at 10 km.

The park envisages major investments in manufacturing units for plastic products such as woven sacks, plastic pipes, injection moulded components, films, pouches, packaging products and other consumer plastic products and supporting infrastructure for producing various components and inputs that go into the manufacture of plastic products. Indian Oil has turned as the ‘equity partner’ in the park with a 15 MMTPA Greenfield Refinery & a Petrochemical Complex producing raw materials like polypropylene, mono ethyle glycol and other products at Paradip.

The state government has decided to provide several incentives to galvanise investments in the sector and for the park which is being constructed at an investment of Rs 106.78 crore.

The Central Institute of Plastics Engineering and Technology (CIPET) has started a state-of the-art Plastic Products Evaluation Centre (PPEC) with testing facilities, processing hall/ shop floor, tool room, design and product development facility with simulation and evaluation support, training and skills up-gradation facility in the plastics park.

The Paradip Plastic Park has already allotted 14.89 acre of land out of 69.71 acre of available land. The secretary to the Union Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals on his recent visit to the site has advised allotment of the balance land at the earliest and expressed satisfaction over IDCO’s relentless efforts towards overall development of the park. He also urged IOCL to provide full support to industrial units in the park.