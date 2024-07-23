Bhubaneswar: Plastic surgery has emerged as an essential factor in healthcare, providing life-changing solutions for various conditions, including burns, cancer, lymphedema, and cosmetic procedures, said experts during a special programme organised recently by the Department of Burns and Plastic Surgery at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar.

The event, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Week was held under the auspices of the Association of Plastic Surgeons of India (APSI). The week-long event featured a series of specialised days dedicated to various subspecialties within plastic surgery. During the event, the department performed various surgeries and awareness programmes and felicitated burn and cancer survivors.

Notable services included free compression therapy for lymphedema patients and free VAC therapy for wound care. Department HoD Sanjay Giri said, “We have achieved significant milestones, such as reducing huge lymphedema through compression therapy, excising a massive synovial cell sarcoma of the scalp, and utilising allografts from skin banks in Mumbai, Bangalore, and Kolkata for patients with 50 to 70 per cent burns. We also successfully reimplanted forearms and fingers.” Institute’s executive director Ashutosh Biswas said, “The state-of-the-art burns unit has been instrumental in treating severe burn injury patients from Odisha and neighbouring states. The unit has demonstrated excellence in providing top-notch care and performing complex surgeries, solidifying its reputation as a crucial component of the healthcare system.”

ARINDAM GANGULY, OP