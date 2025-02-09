Cuttack: After a brief halt due to a floodlight malfunction the 2nd ODI match at Cuttack’s Barabati Stadium between India and England resumed with a surge of energy, Sunday.

Earlier, in a major embarrassment for the BCCI, a floodlight failure interrupted play in the second ODI when the hosts were 48 for none in a chase of 305 at the Barabati Stadium, Sunday.

India were cruising when one of the eight floodlights near the clock tower failed, forcing players out of the field.

The issue first surfaced around 6:15pm when some floodlights briefly went off but the power supply was restored as England pacer Saqib Mahmood was about to bowl to Rohit Sharma.

However, moments later, the lights went out completely, leaving the players frustrated.

Skipper Rohit Sharma, looking in sublime touch, was batting on 29 off 18 balls, having struck three sixes and a four, while Shubman Gill was on 17 off 19 balls with three boundaries.

Players waited for five minutes before leaving the field, while the packed 45,000-strong crowd turned the moment into a spectacle, grooving to blaring music.

The public address system even encouraged fans to turn on their phone flashlights, creating an electrifying atmosphere — minus the cricket.

Hosting its first ODI in over four years, the OCA had enforced tight security but struggled to manage the overflowing crowd. Chaos was witnessed at the gates with the police resorting to lathi charges to control unruly fans.

The disorder extended to the press box, where several unauthorised individuals entered, adding to the confusion.

More than 25000 fans had gathered during India’s practice session on the eve of the match as the OCA allowed free access.

PNN & Agencies